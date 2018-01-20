Manson follower Leslie Van Houten denied parole by governor

FILE - In this Sept. 6, 2017, file photo, Leslie Van Houten attends her parole hearing at the California Institution for Women in Corona, Calif. California Gov. Jerry Brown has again denied parole for Van Houten, the youngest follower of murderous cult leader Charles Manson. Brown said in his decision announced Friday, Jan. 19, 2018, that despite Van Houten saying at her parole hearing that she accepts full responsibility for her crimes, she still lays too much of the blame on Manson, who died two months ago. Los Angeles Daily News via AP, Pool, File Stan Lim