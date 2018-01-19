In this Dec. 4, 2017 photo, people stand in line to enter the Supreme Court in Washington. The Supreme Court is agreeing to decide the legality of the latest version of President Donald Trump’s ban on travel to the United States by residents of six mostly Muslim countries The justices plan to hear argument in April and issue a final ruling by late June. The action follows last month’s ruling by the federal appeals court in San Francisco that struck down the travel ban.
Nation & World

Trump travel ban to get day in Supreme Court

By MARK SHERMAN Associated Press

January 19, 2018 11:43 PM

WASHINGTON

The Supreme Court has agreed to decide the legality of the latest version of President Donald Trump's ban on travel to the United States by residents of six majority-Muslim countries.

The issue pits an administration that considers the restrictions necessary for Americans' security against challengers who claim it is illegally aimed at Muslims and stems from Trump's campaign call for a "complete shutdown of Muslims" entering the U.S.

The justices plan to hear argument in April and issue a final ruling by late June on a Trump policy that has been repeatedly blocked and struck down in the lower courts.

