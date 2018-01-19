Prosecutors say they will retry New Jersey Sen. Bob Menendez

FILE - In this Aug. 17, 2017, file photo, U.S. Sen. Bob Menendez, D-N.J., speaks during a news conference in Union Beach, N.J. In a Friday, Jan. 19, 2018, court filing, the government has told a federal judge in New Jersey it will seek a retrial of Menendez, whose 11-week corruption trial ended in a hung jury on Nov. 16, 2017. Julio Cortez, File AP Photo