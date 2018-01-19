Supreme Court to rule on Trump travel ban

In this Dec. 4, 2017 photo, people stand in line to enter the Supreme Court in Washington. The Supreme Court is agreeing to decide the legality of the latest version of President Donald Trump’s ban on travel to the United States by residents of six mostly Muslim countries The justices plan to hear argument in April and issue a final ruling by late June. The action follows last month’s ruling by the federal appeals court in San Francisco that struck down the travel ban. Jacquelyn Martin AP Photo