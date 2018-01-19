Italian who survived Auschwitz as a child given top honor

FILE - In this file photo taken in Milan, Italy, on Jan. 26, 2011, Holocaust survivor Liliana Segre attends a news conference on the occasion of an Holocaust remembrance. President Sergio Mattarella’s office on Friday, Jan. 19, 2018 said he was making Liliana Segre senator-for-life because she had made the nation proud. For decades, Segre, now 87, was reluctant to discuss her time in Auschwitz. But in the 1990s, she began speaking to schoolchildren throughout Italy about the Holocaust. Luca Bruno AP Photo