Trump steps to forefront of anti-abortion movement

In this Jan. 14, 2018 photo, President Donald Trump, right, accompanied by House Majority Leader Kevin McCarthy, R-Calif., speaks to members of the media as they arrive for a dinner at Trump International Golf Club in West Palm Beach, Fla. Reinforcing its standing with social conservatives, the Trump administration creates a federal office to protect medical providers who refuse to participate in abortion, assisted suicide or other procedures because of their moral or religious beliefs. Andrew Harnik AP Photo