Nation & World

Judge remains skeptical Sept. 11 Saudi claims can proceed

The Associated Press

January 18, 2018 01:11 PM

NEW YORK

A judge who previously rejected arguments that Saudi Arabia was behind the Sept. 11 attacks has expressed doubts again after claims were revived by congressional action.

Manhattan federal Judge George B. Daniels questioned lawyers for families and survivors of the 2001 attacks as well as Saudi Arabia during a hearing Thursday.

Daniels asked a lawyer for the families if Saudi Arabia would be liable for all al-Qaida terrorist acts if some of its money funded the group.

Hundreds of victims' relatives and injured survivors, along with insurance companies and businesses, sued the Saudi government, saying its employees knowingly assisted hijackers who carried out the attacks. They also said it fueled al-Qaida's development into a terrorist organization by funding charities that supported the group.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for a free 30 day free trial of unlimited digital access.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

Fifteen of the 19 attackers were Saudis.

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

  • Tide Pods challenge: the new Internet challenge

    Even though it started as a meme in social media, teens all over the country started recreating it by eating Tide Pods as in this new YouTube challenge.

Tide Pods challenge: the new Internet challenge

Tide Pods challenge: the new Internet challenge 0:48

Tide Pods challenge: the new Internet challenge
Bob Dole receives Congressional Gold Medal 2:23

Bob Dole receives Congressional Gold Medal

Watch: Officer slips and slides while directing traffic on icy roads 0:49

Watch: Officer slips and slides while directing traffic on icy roads

View More Video