Black lawmakers, other Democrats seek censure of Trump

The Associated Press

January 18, 2018 01:08 PM

WASHINGTON

Members of the Congressional Black Caucus are introducing a resolution to censure President Donald Trump for reportedly using the term "shithole" to describe African countries last week.

Democrats on the House Judiciary Committee joined the effort, which faces long odds, given Republican control of the House.

Democrat Cedric Richmond of Louisiana said Thursday, "We're going to force this body to either associate themselves with the remarks of the president or condemn them." Richmond is chairman of the Congressional Black Caucus.

Under the resolution, the House would publicly state its support for African countries and Haiti and El Salvador. The measure also calls on the president to retract and apologize for the "hateful, discriminatory, and racist remarks and any offense they have caused."

