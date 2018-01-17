Nation & World

Judges rule for deported Mexican woman threatened by cartels

By DAN SEWELL Associated Press

January 17, 2018 12:49 PM

CINCINNATI

A federal appeals court is ordering U.S. immigration authorities to reconsider the case of a Mexican mother of four U.S.-born children who was deported last year while claiming she was threatened by a Mexican drug cartel.

A three-judge panel of the Cincinnati-based 6th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals ruled Wednesday in favor of Maribel Trujillo Diaz (MAHR'-uh-behl TROO'-hee-yoh dee'-AHZ).

It said the Board of Immigration Appeals shouldn't have rejected her motion to reopen removal proceedings based on new testimony about threats by the Knights Templar cartel to her and her family. She filed her motion just weeks before her April 19, 2017, deportation.

Her case drew attention as an early example of toughened immigration enforcement under Republican President Donald Trump and drew criticism from Cincinnati's Catholic archdiocese and Ohio's Republican governor.

