Democrat's upset in Wisconsin race sparks hope elsewhere

In this undated photo provided by the Patty for Senate Campaign, Patty Schachtner, the St. Croix County medical examiner and Somerset school board member, poses for a photo. Schachtner knocked off state Rep. Adam Jarchow in the Tuesday, Jan. 16, 2018, special election for a Wisconsin state Senate seat. Schachtner's victory in a traditionally conservative part of the state, and one that went strongly for President Donald Trump in 2016, is being treated by Democrats as a positive sign for the November election.

Patty for Senate Campaign via AP)