Rauner spokesman: 'Governor believes David Duke is a racist'

FILE - In this March 4, 2015 file photo, Illinois Republican Gov. Bruce Rauner speaks at an event in Springfield, Ill. After fumbling the answer to a question about whether a former Ku Klux Klan leader is a racist, the campaign of Republican Bruce Rauner clarified the governor's opinion of David Duke. On Tuesday, Jan. 16, 2018, campaign spokesman Justin Giorgio said in a statement that Rauner "believes that David Duke is a racist." Seth Perlman, File AP Photo