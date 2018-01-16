World's largest sea turtle could come off 'endangered' list

FILE - In this March 12, 2015, file photo, a rare leatherback sea turtle named Yawkey moves off the beach and returns to the the Atlantic Ocean at Isle of Palms, S.C., after it was treated at the South Carolina Aquarium. Federal ocean managers are collecting information and comments until Feb. 5, 2018, on a petition from a fishing group asking it to move the leatherback off the United States list of endangered animals. Leatherbacks live all over the world's oceans and have been listed as endangered by the U.S. since 1970. Bruce Smith, File AP Photo