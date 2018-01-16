Supreme Court won't take case of ex-NY assembly speaker

The Supreme Court has cleared the way for a re-trial of ex-New York Assembly Speaker Sheldon Silver.
The high court declined Tuesday to take up the case. That lets a re-trial tentatively set for April proceed.
The 73-year-old Democrat was sentenced to 12 years in prison after his conviction on public corruption charges in late 2015. But the 2nd U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals overturned that conviction last year, returning the case to the trial court.
The appeals court said the trial judge would need to instruct jurors on the law differently to conform with a 2016 Supreme Court decision reversing the public corruption conviction of former Virginia Gov. Bob McDonnell.
Sheldon's lawyers, Steven Molo and Joel Cohen, say they are disappointed but hope for a "great result" for Silver.
