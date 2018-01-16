Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, left, and India's Prime Minister Narendra Modi, hug each other during a joint media interaction in New Delhi, India, Monday, Jan.15, 2018. Netanyahu arrived in India on Sunday for a six-day visit, his first to India.
Nation & World

Jewish child orphaned in Mumbai attacks makes first visit

The Associated Press

January 16, 2018 12:21 AM

NEW DELHI

Moshe Holtzberg, a young boy whose parents were killed at a Jewish center in Mumbai during the 2008 terror attack, has returned to that city for the first time to visit the site of the attack with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu.

Netanyahu arrived in New Delhi for a six-day visit Sunday and will travel to Mumbai on Thursday where he will visit the Chabad Center where Holtzberg's parents Rabbi Gabriel Noach Holtzberg and his wife Rivkah were gunned down as ten Muslim militants rampaged through Mumbai in a 3-day siege. Netanyahu will unveil a memorial to 166 people killed in the attacks.

Moshe was 2 at the time of the attack and was rescued and carried to safety by his Indian nanny who found him by his parents' bodies.

