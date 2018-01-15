President Donald Trump, right, accompanied by House Majority Leader Kevin McCarthy, R-Calif., speaks to members of the media as they arrive for a dinner at Trump International Golf Club in West Palm Beach, Fla., Sunday, Jan. 14, 2018.
The Latest: Trump says Sen. Durbin misrepresented discussion

The Associated Press

January 15, 2018 09:33 PM

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla.

The Latest on President Donald Trump's comments about Haiti and African countries (all times local):

4:15 p.m.

President Donald Trump is accusing Democratic Sen. Dick Durbin of misrepresenting the discussion on immigration during a recent meeting at the White House. And he says the Illinois senator is threatening prospects for a deal to protect certain immigrants.

Trump tweets Monday: "Senator Dicky Durbin totally misrepresented what was said at the DACA meeting. Deals can't get made when there is no trust! Durbin blew DACA and is hurting our Military."

It's at this meeting last Thursday where Trump is said to have used a vulgarity to describe African countries.

Durbin — the only Democrat in attendance — told reporters that Trump made the comments that were attributed to him.

Trump and fellow Republicans have disputed public accounts of the discussion. Some say Trump did not use the word.

Trump has also said comments attributed to him weren't made.

___

1:10 a.m.

President Donald Trump says he's not a racist.

Trump made that declaration in the wake of his recent comments about Haiti and African countries.

Trump has been accused of using a vulgar word to describe African countries during an Oval Office meeting last week with a bipartisan group of senators. People briefed on the conversation say that during the meeting the president also questioned the need to admit more Haitians to the U.S.

The individuals spoke on condition of anonymity because they were not authorized to describe the meeting publicly.

Trump addressed the issue briefly Sunday as he arrived for dinner at his Florida golf club.

Asked to respond to people who think he's racist, Trump told reporters: "I am the least racist person you have ever interviewed."

