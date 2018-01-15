Nation & World

The Latest: Palestinian killed in clash with Israeli troops

The Associated Press

January 15, 2018 11:31 AM

JERUSALEM

The Latest on the Israeli-Palestinian conflict (all times local):

7:30 p.m.

The Palestinian Health Ministry says a man was killed in clashes with Israeli forces in the northern West Bank.

It said the 24-year-old died Monday after sustaining serious head wounds near Qalqiliya.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for a free 30 day free trial of unlimited digital access.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

Israel's military said dozens of Palestinians hurled rocks at soldiers during a "violent riot" and that troops used "live rounds."

His death raises to 17 the number of Palestinians killed in violence along the Gaza border and in the West Bank since President Donald Trump's Dec. 6 recognition of Jerusalem as Israel's capital.

Palestinians were enraged by Trump's declaration, viewing it as siding with Israel on the most sensitive issue in the conflict. Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas said it disqualified the U.S. from its traditional role as mediator of the peace process.

___

10 a.m.

Israel's defense minister says Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas has "lost his senses" following his fiery speech against President Donald Trump.

Avigdor Lieberman said on Monday that Abbas has given up on the prospect of negotiations and is opting instead for a confrontation with both Israel and the United States.

Abbas sharply escalated his rhetoric in a speech on Sunday, lashing out at Trump over recent policy moves, such as recognizing Jerusalem as Israel's capital. Abbas also slammed Trump's recent Twitter comment threatening to cut American aid.

Abbas said to Trump: "Yehreb Beitak," which literally translates as "may your house be demolished."

In colloquial Palestinian Arabic, the phrase can have different connotations, from a harsh to a casual insult, but its use in a widely watched speech seemed jarring.

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

  • Reporters try to quiz Trump over 'shithole' remark at MLK event

    A day after President Donald Trump apparently described African countries as "shithole countries" in White House meetings, the president repeated the words of Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr: "that no matter what the color of our skin, or the place of our birth, we are all created equal by god." The president signed a proclamation Thursday to honor Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. Day. After the signing, reporters peppered the president with questions.

Reporters try to quiz Trump over 'shithole' remark at MLK event

Reporters try to quiz Trump over 'shithole' remark at MLK event 0:45

Reporters try to quiz Trump over 'shithole' remark at MLK event
Teen with Down syndrome makes a half-court trick shot at high school basketball game 0:23

Teen with Down syndrome makes a half-court trick shot at high school basketball game
He thought he could rob this cellphone store, he ended up begging to be let out 7:49

He thought he could rob this cellphone store, he ended up begging to be let out

View More Video