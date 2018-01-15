FILE - This is a July 21, 2017 file photo of an Royal Air Force Typhoon fighter jet. Britain's defense ministry said Monday Jan. 15, 2018 that the Royal Air Force scrambled two fighter jets as Russian planes neared U.K. airspace another illustration of ongoing tensions. The RAF has confirmed a "quick reaction alert," deploying Typhoon aircraft from a base in Scotland, but military authorities say nothing has been intercepted.
Nation & World

UK air force scrambles 2 fighters to intercept Russian jets

The Associated Press

January 15, 2018 11:43 AM

LONDON

Britain's Royal Air Force scrambled two fighter jets to intercept Russian bombers near U.K. airspace on Monday, in another illustration of ongoing tensions.

The RAF confirmed a "quick reaction alert," deploying Typhoon aircraft from the Lossiemouth base in Scotland as two Tupolev TU-160 Blackjack bombers approached Britain.

"The Russian aircraft were initially monitored by a variety of friendly nation fighters and subsequently intercepted by the RAF in the North Sea," the air force said. "At no point did the Russian aircraft enter sovereign U.K. airspace."

The incident is one of several in recent years as Russian military planes test NATO and British air defenses.

Russia's military has also sought to probe the resolve of naval forces, with warships being diverted to monitor passing naval vessels. Last week, the HMS Westminster, a Portsmouth-based Type 23 frigate, was ordered to intercept two warships and two supporting vessels passing near U.K. waters.

