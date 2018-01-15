Double suicide bombing in Baghdad kills at least 16 people

Reporters try to quiz Trump over 'shithole' remark at MLK event

A day after President Donald Trump apparently described African countries as "shithole countries" in White House meetings, the president repeated the words of Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr: "that no matter what the color of our skin, or the place of our birth, we are all created equal by god." The president signed a proclamation Thursday to honor Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. Day. After the signing, reporters peppered the president with questions.