Nation & World

Double suicide bombing in Baghdad kills at least 16 people

The Associated Press

January 15, 2018 12:27 AM

BAGHDAD

Iraq's Interior Ministry spokesman says a double suicide bombing in central Baghdad has killed at least 16 people.

Maj. Gen. Saad Maan says the rush-hour attack struck at the city's Tayran Square on Monday morning.

He says it was carried out by two suicide bombers and that the explosions also wounded at least 65 people. The area around the square is usually crowded by laborers seeking work.

No group immediately claimed responsibility for the attack but it bore the hallmarks of the Islamic State group, which has claimed such attacks before.

Militant attacks have decreased significantly in Baghdad and other parts of Iraq since the country's security forces retook nearly all territory once held by IS. Iraqi and U.S. officials have warned IS would continue with insurgent-style attacks.

