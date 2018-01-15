Israel's Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, center, and his wife Sarah, left, are greeted by India's Prime Minister Narendra Modi on their arrival at Palam airport in New Delhi Sunday, Jan. 14, 2018. Israeli Prime Minister Netanyahu arrived Sunday for his first visit to India to expand defense, trade and energy ties.
Israeli Prime Minister Netanyahu in India to deepen links

The Associated Press

January 15, 2018 12:11 AM

NEW DELHI

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has inspected a ceremonial guard of honor at India's presidential palace and laid a floral wreath at the memorial of India's independence leader Mohandas Gandhi during his first visit to the country.

Netanyahu is scheduled to meet with Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi later Monday to discuss defense, trade and energy ties. Netanyahu arrived in New Delhi on Sunday and was met at the tarmac by Modi, who engulfed the Israeli leader in his trademark bear hug.

During Netanyahu's six-day visit Israel and India are expected to sign agreements on cybersecurity, energy and space cooperation, according to India's External Affairs Ministry.

A large Israeli business contingent is travelling with Netanyahu and on Monday evening Netanyahu will attend the India-Israel CEO Forum Meeting.

