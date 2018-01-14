NYPD: Man files complaint, says Spitzer threatened him

FILE - In this Aug. 22, 2013 file photo, former New York Gov. Eliot Spitzer participates in a primary debate for New York City comptroller in the WCBS-TV studios, in New York. The New York Police Department says detectives are looking into Jamie Antolini's claim that Spitzer, the disgraced former New York governor who resigned in 2008 amid revelations that he had sex with prostitutes, threatened to stab him during an irate interaction in a Manhattan restaurant. Frank Franklin II, File AP Photo