FILE - In this Aug. 22, 2013 file photo, former New York Gov. Eliot Spitzer participates in a primary debate for New York City comptroller in the WCBS-TV studios, in New York. The New York Police Department says detectives are looking into Jamie Antolini's claim that Spitzer, the disgraced former New York governor who resigned in 2008 amid revelations that he had sex with prostitutes, threatened to stab him during an irate interaction in a Manhattan restaurant.
FILE - In this Aug. 22, 2013 file photo, former New York Gov. Eliot Spitzer participates in a primary debate for New York City comptroller in the WCBS-TV studios, in New York. The New York Police Department says detectives are looking into Jamie Antolini's claim that Spitzer, the disgraced former New York governor who resigned in 2008 amid revelations that he had sex with prostitutes, threatened to stab him during an irate interaction in a Manhattan restaurant. Frank Franklin II, File AP Photo
FILE - In this Aug. 22, 2013 file photo, former New York Gov. Eliot Spitzer participates in a primary debate for New York City comptroller in the WCBS-TV studios, in New York. The New York Police Department says detectives are looking into Jamie Antolini's claim that Spitzer, the disgraced former New York governor who resigned in 2008 amid revelations that he had sex with prostitutes, threatened to stab him during an irate interaction in a Manhattan restaurant. Frank Franklin II, File AP Photo

Nation & World

NYPD: Man files complaint, says Spitzer threatened him

The Associated Press

January 14, 2018 12:54 PM

NEW YORK

Detectives with the New York Police Department are looking into a man's claim that disgraced former New York Gov. Eliot Spitzer threatened to stab him during an irate interaction in a Manhattan restaurant, police said Sunday.

Authorities said Jamie Antolini filed a complaint Friday, regarding an argument from earlier in the month.

Antolini said in making his complaint that he was having dinner Jan. 2 when Spitzer came in the Upper East Side restaurant and became angry at hearing Antolini loudly praise someone Spitzer had publicly fought with during his years in the public sector.

The NYPD said Antolini accused Spitzer of threatening him with bodily harm, including stabbing him with a knife, and making statements that he would kill him.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for a free 30 day free trial of unlimited digital access.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

Spitzer spokeswoman Lisa Linden says there was an argument started by a restaurant patron, and that Spitzer initially ignored his remarks. She said at no time did Spitzer make any threats.

Spitzer, a Democrat, resigned in 2008 amid revelations that he had sex with prostitutes. Prior to being governor, he had been the state attorney general..

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

  • Reporters try to quiz Trump over 'shithole' remark at MLK event

    A day after President Donald Trump apparently described African countries as "shithole countries" in White House meetings, the president repeated the words of Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr: "that no matter what the color of our skin, or the place of our birth, we are all created equal by god." The president signed a proclamation Thursday to honor Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. Day. After the signing, reporters peppered the president with questions.

Reporters try to quiz Trump over 'shithole' remark at MLK event

Reporters try to quiz Trump over 'shithole' remark at MLK event 0:45

Reporters try to quiz Trump over 'shithole' remark at MLK event
Teen with Down syndrome makes a half-court trick shot at high school basketball game 0:23

Teen with Down syndrome makes a half-court trick shot at high school basketball game
He thought he could rob this cellphone store, he ended up begging to be let out 7:49

He thought he could rob this cellphone store, he ended up begging to be let out

View More Video