NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg delivers a keynote speech at the Security Conference "Folk och Forsvar"
NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg delivers a keynote speech at the Security Conference "Folk och Forsvar" People and Defense), in Salen, Sweden, on Sunday Jan. 14, 2018.
NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg delivers a keynote speech at the Security Conference "Folk och Forsvar" People and Defense), in Salen, Sweden, on Sunday Jan. 14, 2018.

Nation & World

NATO chief: UN convention won't rid world of nuclear arms

The Associated Press

January 14, 2018 12:37 PM

STOCKHOLM

NATO supports the idea of a world without nuclear weapons, but doesn't believe it can be achieved by imposing a ban through the United Nations convention on nuclear weapons, the military alliance's top official said Sunday.

Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg said during a speech at a security conference in Sweden that ridding the world of nuclear weapons requires a period of "painful disarmament" that the Treaty on the Prohibition of Nuclear Weapons cannot guarantee.

Stoltenberg stressed that NATO's military deterrence strategy relies on a combination of conventional weapons and nuclear weapons. If NATO members scrapped their nuclear arsenals but countries such as China and Russia kept theirs, the world would not be made safer, he said.

Stoltenberg's message was clearly directed to the Swedish government, which is divided on whether to sign the U.N. treaty. Swedish Foreign Minister Margot Wallstrom is among those supporting it. The government is unlikely to decide before the next parliamentary election in September.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for a free 30 day free trial of unlimited digital access.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

The NATO chief told Swedish daily newspaper Dagens Nyheter earlier that Sweden, which is not a NATO member, could find its cooperative relationship with the alliance weakened if it endorses the U.N. convention.

The International Campaign to Abolish Nuclear Weapons, or ICAN, has been working to promote the U.N. convention. The NGO was awarded the 2017 Nobel Peace Prize for its efforts to draw attention to the humanitarian consequences of nuclear weapons and to achieve a treaty-based prohibition of such weapons.

Pope Francis last week called on nations to work toward a binding nuclear weapons ban, and voiced his concern over the tensions on the Korean peninsula. The Holy See was among the 122 nations that approved the treaty last year.

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

  • Reporters try to quiz Trump over 'shithole' remark at MLK event

    A day after President Donald Trump apparently described African countries as "shithole countries" in White House meetings, the president repeated the words of Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr: "that no matter what the color of our skin, or the place of our birth, we are all created equal by god." The president signed a proclamation Thursday to honor Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. Day. After the signing, reporters peppered the president with questions.

Reporters try to quiz Trump over 'shithole' remark at MLK event

Reporters try to quiz Trump over 'shithole' remark at MLK event 0:45

Reporters try to quiz Trump over 'shithole' remark at MLK event
Teen with Down syndrome makes a half-court trick shot at high school basketball game 0:23

Teen with Down syndrome makes a half-court trick shot at high school basketball game
He thought he could rob this cellphone store, he ended up begging to be let out 7:49

He thought he could rob this cellphone store, he ended up begging to be let out

View More Video