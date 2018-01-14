Nation & World

Egypt reshuffles its government, appoints 4 new ministers

The Associated Press

January 14, 2018 11:12 AM

CAIRO

Egypt's president has sworn in four new cabinet ministers in a limited government reshuffle.

President Abdel-Fattah el-Sissi swore in the new ministers of culture, tourism, local development and business just hours after parliament approved their appointment on Sunday.

Einas Abdel-Dayem, a career flute player who received her education in France and is currently in charge of the Cairo Opera House, was named Culture Minister. Another woman, U.S.-educated economist Rania al-Mashat, takes over the tourism portfolio, a key job at a time when Egypt is struggling to revive the lucrative sector decimated by years of turmoil following a popular uprising in 2011.

Khaled Badawi was named Business Minister. Abu Bakr el-Gindy took the local development portfolio.

