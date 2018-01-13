Racial firestorm surrounds Trump at MLK holiday

FILE- In this Jan. 16, 2017 file photo, President-elect Donald Trump shakes hands with Martin Luther King III, son of Martin Luther King Jr. at Trump Tower in New York. King III, met with Trump on the last King holiday, four days before Trump took office. He spoke to the then-president-elect about the importance of voting rights — only to see Trump establish a now-defunct commission to investigate voter fraud, which some saw as a move to intimidate minority voters. "I would like to believe that the president's intentions are not to be divisive, but much of what he says seems or feels to be divisive," King III told AP in an interview. "It would be wonderful to have a president who talked about bringing America together and exhibited that, who was involved in doing a social project ... that would show humility." Andrew Harnik, File AP Photo