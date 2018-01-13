Suu Kyi says Rohingya mass grave investigation positive step

A newly arrived Rohingya family waits at a temporary shelter before their registration at Nayapara refugee camp, some 69 kilometres 43 miles) from in Cox bazar, Bangladesh, Saturday, Jan. 13, 2018. In Rakhine state of Myanmar, government troops have been accused of "ethnic cleansing" that has forced more than 655,000 of Rohingya Muslims to flee into Bangladesh, out of which 60 per cent of the refugees are children.