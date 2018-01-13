Chelsea Manning files for US Senate bid in Maryland

RETRANSMISSION TO CORRECT RANK TO INTELLIGENCE ANALYST - FILE - In this Sunday, Sept. 17, 2017 file photo, Chelsea Manning speaks during the Nantucket Project's annual gathering in Nantucket, Mass. On Thursday, Jan. 11, 2018, Manning, the transgender former Army intelligence analyst who was convicted of leaking classified documents, filed her statement of candidacy with the Federal Election Commission to run for the U.S. Senate in Maryland. She will challenge Democrat Ben Cardin who has served two terms. Steven Senne AP Photo