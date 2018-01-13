German Chancellor Angela Merkel attends a joint statement after the exploratory talks between Merkel's conservative bloc and the Social Democrats on forming a new German government in Berlin, Germany, Friday, Jan. 12, 2018.
German Chancellor Angela Merkel attends a joint statement after the exploratory talks between Merkel's conservative bloc and the Social Democrats on forming a new German government in Berlin, Germany, Friday, Jan. 12, 2018. Markus Schreiber AP Photo
German Chancellor Angela Merkel attends a joint statement after the exploratory talks between Merkel's conservative bloc and the Social Democrats on forming a new German government in Berlin, Germany, Friday, Jan. 12, 2018. Markus Schreiber AP Photo

Nation & World

Social Democrats in east reject proposed German coalition

The Associated Press

January 13, 2018 11:22 AM

BERLIN

Members of the center-left Social Democratic Party in Germany's Saxony-Anhalt state have voted against a proposed national-level coalition with Chancellor Angela Merkel's bloc.

German news agency dpa reported that delegates at a party convention in the eastern state narrowly backed a motion by the youth wing on Saturday rejecting a renewal of the "grand coalition" that has governed Germany since 2013.

The Social Democrats' leadership hammered out a deal Friday with Merkel's Union bloc that will be put to members on Jan. 21.

Critics of continuing a coalition with Merkel's conservatives say the alliance has cost the Social Democrats substantial voter support and the party should instead seek to strengthen its profile by spending the next term in opposition.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for a free 30 day free trial of unlimited digital access.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

  • Reporters try to quiz Trump over 'shithole' remark at MLK event

    A day after President Donald Trump apparently described African countries as "shithole countries" in White House meetings, the president repeated the words of Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr: "that no matter what the color of our skin, or the place of our birth, we are all created equal by god." The president signed a proclamation Thursday to honor Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. Day. After the signing, reporters peppered the president with questions.

Reporters try to quiz Trump over 'shithole' remark at MLK event

Reporters try to quiz Trump over 'shithole' remark at MLK event 0:45

Reporters try to quiz Trump over 'shithole' remark at MLK event
Teen with Down syndrome makes a half-court trick shot at high school basketball game 0:23

Teen with Down syndrome makes a half-court trick shot at high school basketball game
He thought he could rob this cellphone store, he ended up begging to be let out 7:49

He thought he could rob this cellphone store, he ended up begging to be let out

View More Video