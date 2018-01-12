Protests against Honduran leader's re-election turn violent

Former Hondura's President Jose Manuel Zelaya is pulled away to safety after the military police threw tear gas during protest near the presidential house in Tegucigalpa, Honduras, Friday, Jan. 12, 2018. Following a disputed election marred by irregularities, incumbent President Juan Orlando Hernandez was declared the victor and will be inaugurated on Jan. 27. Zelaya and the opposition party candidate do not recognize Hernandez's victory and are protesting against the result. Fernando Antonio AP Photo