Police: Aryan Nations member shot officer in Tennessee, fled

The Associated Press

January 12, 2018 10:28 AM

KNOXVILLE, Tenn.

Police in Tennessee say a man listed in a database as an Aryan Nations gang member shot an officer and is on the run.

Knoxville Police Chief David Rausch tells news outlets the man opened fire on Officer David Williams with a shotgun Thursday night as Williams attempted to stop him for speeding. Williams suffered a wound to his shoulder. The suspect is identified as 31-year-old Ronnie Lucas Wilson.

Rausch said the officer is not believed to have fired his weapon.

Authorities recovered Wilson's vehicle early Friday. Wilson is being sought on an attempted murder warrant. He was added to the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation's top 10 most wanted fugitives list shortly before 10 a.m.

Knoxville Police tweeted shortly before 8 a.m. Friday that Williams has been released from the hospital.

