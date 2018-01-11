Nation & World

Macedonia sees hope for end to name dispute with Greece

The Associated Press

January 11, 2018 10:08 AM

SKOPJE, Macedonia

Macedonia's deputy prime minister has expressed optimism over renewed efforts to resolve a decades-long dispute with neighboring Greece over the Balkan country's name that has kept it out of NATO.

Bujar Osmani, Macedonia's deputy prime minister in charge of European integration, told The Associated Press on Thursday that both countries were committed to finding an "acceptable solution" to the name issue, noting the "general feeling of fatigue" over the 25-year dispute.

Macedonia gained independence from Yugoslavia in 1991. But Greece says the republic's name implies a territorial claim to its historic Macedonia region and advocates a so-called "composite name" solution.

Greece, a NATO member, blocked Macedonia's membership.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for a free 30 day free trial of unlimited digital access.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

Osmani met with Greek officials in Athens this week. The two governments said they hoped to have the disagreement resolved by summer.

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

  • Coast Guard airlifts family trapped in house by California mudslide

    A San Diego Coast Guard crew rescued a family of five and their dogs after they had become trapped in their houses during mudslides in Santa Barbara County, California, on January 9. The mother, father, seven-year-old son, three-year-old daughter, a newborn baby and two dogs were transported to a staging area with Santa Barbara County emergency crews.

Coast Guard airlifts family trapped in house by California mudslide

Coast Guard airlifts family trapped in house by California mudslide 5:17

Coast Guard airlifts family trapped in house by California mudslide
Watch as this pilot proposes to a flight attendant during take off 1:29

Watch as this pilot proposes to a flight attendant during take off
Eight cheetah cubs born at the St. Louis Zoo 1:37

Eight cheetah cubs born at the St. Louis Zoo

View More Video