Nation & World

Turkish high court rules to release 2 prominent journalists

The Associated Press

January 11, 2018 09:45 AM

ANKARA, Turkey

Turkey's state-run news agency says the country's highest court has ruled to allow two journalists to be released from jail as they await the outcome of their trial on terror charges for alleged links to the 2016 failed coup.

Anadolu Agency said the Constitutional Court ruled Thursday that the rights of Sahin Alpay and Mehmet Altan had been infringed by their continued imprisonment — a decision that could pave the way for the release of other journalists.

The pair, accused of membership in a terror organization, were expected to be released after the decision reaches the lower court.

Alpay, a 74-year-old columnist and Altan, a 63-year-old writer and professor of economics, worked for publications linked to U.S.-based Muslim cleric Fethullah Gulen, whom Turkey blames for the coup. Gulen denies involvement.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for a free 30 day free trial of unlimited digital access.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

  • Coast Guard airlifts family trapped in house by California mudslide

    A San Diego Coast Guard crew rescued a family of five and their dogs after they had become trapped in their houses during mudslides in Santa Barbara County, California, on January 9. The mother, father, seven-year-old son, three-year-old daughter, a newborn baby and two dogs were transported to a staging area with Santa Barbara County emergency crews.

Coast Guard airlifts family trapped in house by California mudslide

Coast Guard airlifts family trapped in house by California mudslide 5:17

Coast Guard airlifts family trapped in house by California mudslide
Watch as this pilot proposes to a flight attendant during take off 1:29

Watch as this pilot proposes to a flight attendant during take off
Eight cheetah cubs born at the St. Louis Zoo 1:37

Eight cheetah cubs born at the St. Louis Zoo

View More Video