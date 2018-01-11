Nation & World

Macedonian lawmakers pass law making Albanian 2nd language

The Associated Press

January 11, 2018 09:55 AM

SKOPJE, Macedonia

Macedonian lawmakers passed a law Thursday making Albanian the country's second official language, in a parliamentary vote boycotted by the main opposition party.

The law passed with the backing of 69 lawmakers in the 120-member parliament. It still requires approval by the country's president before coming into effect. Parliament had voted in favor of a draft of the bill in November.

Ethnic Albanians make up about a quarter of Macedonia's 2.1 million people, and the new law allows them to use Albanian in communications with all official institutions throughout the country.

A previous law, which arose from a 2001 peace deal ending an armed conflict between ethnic Albanian rebels and government forces, granted that right only in areas where the minority was larger than 20 percent of the population.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for a free 30 day free trial of unlimited digital access.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

Across the border in Albania, Prime Minister Edi Rama hailed the decision as "a historical achievement that democratizes and strengthens Macedonia itself." Albania's main opposition Democratic Party also welcomed the decision.

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

  • Coast Guard airlifts family trapped in house by California mudslide

    A San Diego Coast Guard crew rescued a family of five and their dogs after they had become trapped in their houses during mudslides in Santa Barbara County, California, on January 9. The mother, father, seven-year-old son, three-year-old daughter, a newborn baby and two dogs were transported to a staging area with Santa Barbara County emergency crews.

Coast Guard airlifts family trapped in house by California mudslide

Coast Guard airlifts family trapped in house by California mudslide 5:17

Coast Guard airlifts family trapped in house by California mudslide
Watch as this pilot proposes to a flight attendant during take off 1:29

Watch as this pilot proposes to a flight attendant during take off
Eight cheetah cubs born at the St. Louis Zoo 1:37

Eight cheetah cubs born at the St. Louis Zoo

View More Video