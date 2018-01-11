Chinese authorities demolish well-known evangelical church

In this image taken from video shot Tuesday, Jan. 9, 2018, by China Aid and provided to the Associated Press, clouds of debris billow during the demolition of the Golden Lampstand Church in Linfen in northern China's Shanxi province. Witnesses and overseas activists say paramilitary troops known as the People's Armed Police used excavators and dynamite on Tuesday to destroy the Golden Lampstand Church, a Christian mega-church that clashed with the government. China Aid via AP)