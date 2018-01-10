Judge: Seattle in compliance with police reforms

FILE - In this May 1, 2017 file photo, Seattle Police Chief Kathleen O'Toole, left, talks with an officer before a march for worker and immigrant rights at a May Day event in Seattle. U.S. District Judge James Robart ruled Wednesday, Jan. 10, 2018, that Seattle's police department is in "full and effective compliance" with court-ordered reforms imposed on the city more than five years ago. The department began to move toward compliance under the leadership of former police Chief O'Toole, an ex-Boston police commissioner who was hired by Seattle in 2014. Elaine Thompson, File AP Photo