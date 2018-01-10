Iranian Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif smiles as he and Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov, left, arrive for talks in Moscow, Russia, Wednesday, Jan. 10, 2018.
Iranian Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif smiles as he and Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov, left, arrive for talks in Moscow, Russia, Wednesday, Jan. 10, 2018. Alexander Zemlianichenko, Pool AP Photo
Iranian FM in Russia for talks on nuclear deal, Syria

The Associated Press

January 10, 2018 09:24 AM

MOSCOW

Iran's foreign minister is visiting Moscow for talks focusing on the future of the 2015 nuclear deal with world powers and the situation in Syria, where both nations support President Bashar Assad.

Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif emphasized the need for close cooperation to safeguard the nuclear agreement during Wednesday's talks with his Russian counterpart, Sergey Lavrov.

The U.S. has said it would consider scrapping the 2015 deal, in which Iran restricted its nuclear program in exchange for sanctions relief.

Zarif accused Washington of pursuing "destructive policies." Lavrov vowed that Moscow will defend the deal as a "key contribution to the regional stability and nuclear non-proliferation."

Zarif's trip to Moscow follows a series of anti-government protests in Iran. Zarif and Lavrov did not mention the unrest in their opening remarks.

