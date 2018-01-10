Nation & World

Colombia withdraws peace negotiator in talks with rebels

The Associated Press

January 10, 2018 08:43 AM

UPDATED 1 MINUTE AGO

BOGOTA, Colombia

Colombia's President Juan Manuel Santos says new rebel attacks have prompted him to recall his chief negotiator to peace talks with the country's last remaining insurgent group.

The reported clashes came hours after the expiration of a bilateral cease-fire.

In a short address on state television Wednesday, Santos condemned the attacks and said he is asking Gustavo Bell to return from talks in Ecuador "to evaluate the process."

Representatives from Colombia's government and the National Liberation Army were slated to meet Wednesday in Ecuador and were expected to discuss the terms of a new cease-fire.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for a free 30 day free trial of unlimited digital access.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

  • Watch as this pilot proposes to a flight attendant during take off

    On a Sky West Airlines flight to Oklahoma City a pilot proposes to one of the flight attendants. (Video by Lauren Michele Gibbs)

Watch as this pilot proposes to a flight attendant during take off

Watch as this pilot proposes to a flight attendant during take off 1:29

Watch as this pilot proposes to a flight attendant during take off
Eight cheetah cubs born at the St. Louis Zoo 1:37

Eight cheetah cubs born at the St. Louis Zoo
Body cam video shows squirrel lunging at police officer 0:43

Body cam video shows squirrel lunging at police officer

View More Video