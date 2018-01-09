People watch a live broadcast of South Korean President Moon Jae-in's New Year's speech at the Seoul Railway Station in Seoul, South Korea, Wednesday, Jan. 10, 2018. Moon said he'll push for more talks and cooperation with North Korea to resolve the nuclear standoff, a day after the two Koreas held high-level talks for the first time in two years and agreed to cooperate in next month's Winter Olympics in South Korea.
Nation & World

The Latest: South Korea's Moon willing to meet North's Kim

The Associated Press

January 09, 2018 08:01 PM

SEOUL, South Korea

The Latest on efforts to reduce tensions between North and South Korea (all times local):

10:50 a.m.

South Korea's president says he's willing to meet North Korean leader Kim Jong Un under certain conditions, after their countries agreed in high-level talks to cooperate in next month's Winter Olympics in South Korea.

President Moon Jae-in said Wednesday he's open to meeting with Kim to resolve the North Korean nuclear standoff. But he says the success of such a summit must be guaranteed before the meeting can be realized.

Moon also says he will call for more talks with North Korea to help defuse the nuclear issue.

On Tuesday, the Koreas held their first high-level talks in two years. North Korea agreed to send a delegation to the Games and both sides agreed to hold talks on reducing tensions along their border.

___

10:30 a.m.

South Korea's president says he'll push for more talks and cooperation with North Korea to resolve the nuclear standoff.

President Moon Jae-in spoke Wednesday, a day after the two Koreas held high-level talks for the first time in two years and agreed to cooperate in next month's Winter Olympics in South Korea.

North Korea will send a delegation of officials, athletes and others to the Feb. 9-25 Games and both sides agreed to hold talks on reducing tensions along their border.

The accord followed a year of heightened tension over the North's nuclear program that saw the danger of war on the peninsula.

