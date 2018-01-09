UN official condemns Congo's violent repression of protests

Congolese boys take part in a protest against President Joseph Kabila's refusal to step down from power in Kinshasa, Democratic Republic of Congo, Sunday, Dec. 31, 2017. Congolese security forces shot dead two men outside a church on Sunday while dispersing demonstrators protesting in the country's capital against President Joseph Kabila's refusal to step down from power, according to Human Rights Watch. John Bompengo AP Photo