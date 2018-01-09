Judges: North Carolina must redo map skewed by partisanship

FILE - In this Feb. 16, 2016, file photo, Republican state Sens. Dan Soucek, left, and Brent Jackson, right, review historical maps during The Senate Redistricting Committee for the 2016 Extra Session in the Legislative Office Building at the N.C. General Assembly, in Raleigh, N.C. Federal judges ruled Tuesday, Jan. 9, 2018, that North Carolina's congressional district map drawn by legislative Republicans is illegally gerrymandered because of excessive partisanship that gave GOP a rock-solid advantage for most seats and must quickly be redone. The News & Observer via AP, File Corey Lowenstein