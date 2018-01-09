Looking for a date on Tinder? You might find a Puppy Bowl canine instead

More Videos 2:18 Kansas lawmaker talks about racist remark Pause 1:09 Sheriff's Office looking for a man who they say used a stolen credit card at Dillons 2:10 Alabama celebrates its College Football Playoff National Championship 0:56 Kolace Dough Co. & Eatery: Now open 2:24 Timeline of the fatal 'swatting' call to Wichita police 1:46 'Swatting' suspect Tyler Barriss won't fight extradition to Kansas 0:43 First Chick N Max to debut Jan. 8 7:32 Wichita police chief answers questions about fatal swatting incident 0:35 Sedgwick County Zoo prepares for a baby orangutan 1:26 Butler Community College and Kansas State Polytechnic announce degree in unmanned aircraft Video Link copy Embed Code copy

Facebook

Twitter

Email

Humane Society hosts Puppy Bowl 2016 A group of pit bull puppies that were recently seized from an alleged puppy mill, were brought out before a small crowd and cameras at the Kansas Humane Society on Friday. "Puppy Bowl 2016" was held for the Humane Society to draw attention to all of the animals they have available for adoption. A group of pit bull puppies that were recently seized from an alleged puppy mill, were brought out before a small crowd and cameras at the Kansas Humane Society on Friday. "Puppy Bowl 2016" was held for the Humane Society to draw attention to all of the animals they have available for adoption. theying@wichitaeagle.com

A group of pit bull puppies that were recently seized from an alleged puppy mill, were brought out before a small crowd and cameras at the Kansas Humane Society on Friday. "Puppy Bowl 2016" was held for the Humane Society to draw attention to all of the animals they have available for adoption. theying@wichitaeagle.com