Looking for a date on Tinder? You might find a Puppy Bowl canine instead

Floppy-eared and puppy-eyed Dragonfly is just one of the Puppy Bowl players who might give you the chance to “swipe right.”
She’s a beagle blend who was adopted from Providence Animal Center in Pennsylvania, and she will compete on #TeamFluff.
Thrilled to share the news that we will have a puppy in this year’s #PuppyBowl on @AnimalPlanet. Meet Dragonfly. https://t.co/xAsBm8VPRi pic.twitter.com/BEqs8wnYd7— Providence_AC (@Providence_AC) January 4, 2018
Starting later this month, Puppy Bowl players will have their own dating profiles on Tinder – and yes, you can even swipe right.
The puppies who will be playing in Animal Planet’s Puppy Bowl XIV will make their first appearance on Tinder on Jan. 22, Hollywood Reporter reported. Their dating profiles will remain on the app until the Puppy Bowl airs on Feb. 4.
If you swipe right on any of the puppies from #TeamRuff or #TeamFluff, you will be asked to donate to the American Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals.
The Puppy Bowl will showcase two hours of fuzzy faces, sloppy kisses and puppy penalties, according to Animal Planet. The show aims at promoting animal adoption, and it will include heartwarming stories about the canine athletes.
I'M READY TO SWIPE RIGHT! #PuppyBowl https://t.co/8MPNnZbZyW— Coco (@Coco_Haus) January 9, 2018
The only reason I would use Tinder:— Kimbervee (@kvargas616) January 9, 2018
⚡️ “The Puppy Bowl players are getting their own Tinder profiles ”https://t.co/R3O3Owt2ME
