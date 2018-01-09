Nation & World

Man resentenced to 75 years in teen's Chicago shooting death

The Associated Press

January 09, 2018 07:34 PM

UPDATED 1 MINUTE AGO

CHICAGO

A Cook County judge has resentenced a man to 75 years in prison for the 2007 shooting death of a high school student on a Chicago bus.

Judge Matthew Coghlan on Tuesday resentenced 27-year-old Michael Pace, who was originally sentenced to 100 years after pleading guilty in the death of Blair Holt, the son of a Chicago police officer.

An appeals court tossed the initial sentence saying a previous judge made inappropriate comments during sentencing about Pace's character and Chicago gun violence.

Holt was fatally shot while shielding a friend.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for a free 30 day free trial of unlimited digital access.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

Coghlan said Pace's actions were evil, cold and calculated "with the specific intent to kill." Pace's lawyer had argued Pace could be sentenced to as few as 32 years. However, Coghlan said Pace hasn't tried to change his behavior, citing tickets for disciplinary problems while behind bars.

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

  • Watch as this pilot proposes to a flight attendant during take off

    On a Sky West Airlines flight to Oklahoma City a pilot proposes to one of the flight attendants. (Video by Lauren Michele Gibbs)

Watch as this pilot proposes to a flight attendant during take off

Watch as this pilot proposes to a flight attendant during take off 1:29

Watch as this pilot proposes to a flight attendant during take off
Eight cheetah cubs born at the St. Louis Zoo 1:37

Eight cheetah cubs born at the St. Louis Zoo
Body cam video shows squirrel lunging at police officer 0:43

Body cam video shows squirrel lunging at police officer

View More Video