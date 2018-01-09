Bomb targeting police kills 6 in Pakistan

Nation & World

The Associated Press

QUETTA, Pakistan

Police in Pakistan say a bomb targeting a police truck has killed six people and wounded 17 in the city of Quetta.

Abdur Razzaq Cheema, the Quetta police chief, says four of those killed in Tuesday's attack, and most of the wounded, were policemen.

The Pakistani Taliban claimed the attack, saying a suicide bomber targeted a police contingent returning from duty at the provincial assembly building.

The assembly met Tuesday for a no-confidence vote against the province's chief minister, Shanullah Zehri, who resigned from his post before the vote could be taken. He is likely to be replaced with another member of former Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif's party.

The Baluchistan province has been a scene of low level insurgency by Baluch separatist groups. Islamic militants also operate in the region.

