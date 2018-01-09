Nation & World

German given 3½ year sentence over Hamburg G20 riot

The Associated Press

January 09, 2018 08:38 AM

UPDATED 1 MINUTE AGO

BERLIN

A man has been sentenced to 3½ years in prison for throwing a bottle at police officers during the riots that accompanied last year's Group of 20 summit in Hamburg — the highest sentence yet over the disturbances.

German news agency dpa reported Tuesday that the Hamburg district court convicted the 28-year-old German, whose name wasn't released, of bodily harm, attacking officers and breaching the peace. The court found that the man, who had a significant previous criminal record, broke a beer bottle and threw it at police, hitting one officer and lightly injuring his hand.

Hamburg saw three nights of violence during the anti-globalization protests as leaders of the world's biggest industrial and developing countries met in the northern port city in early July.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for a free 30 day free trial of unlimited digital access.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

  • Watch as this pilot proposes to a flight attendant during take off

    On a Sky West Airlines flight to Oklahoma City a pilot proposes to one of the flight attendants. (Video by Lauren Michele Gibbs)

Watch as this pilot proposes to a flight attendant during take off

Watch as this pilot proposes to a flight attendant during take off 1:29

Watch as this pilot proposes to a flight attendant during take off
Eight cheetah cubs born at the St. Louis Zoo 1:37

Eight cheetah cubs born at the St. Louis Zoo
Body cam video shows squirrel lunging at police officer 0:43

Body cam video shows squirrel lunging at police officer

View More Video