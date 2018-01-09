Nation & World

Defiant Bosnian Serbs celebrate banned 'statehood' holiday

The Associated Press

January 09, 2018 08:21 AM

UPDATED 3 MINUTES AGO

BANJA LUKA, Bosnia-Herzegovina

Bosnian Serbs are celebrating a banned "statehood" holiday in stubborn defiance of the west and their non-Serb compatriots.

A handful of international guests attended the celebration on Tuesday in Banja Luka, the largest city in the Serb-run part of Bosnia. They included Anatoly Bibilov, president of Georgia's breakaway province of South Ossetia.

The January 9 holiday commemorates the date in 1992 when Bosnian Serbs declared the creation of an exclusively Serb state in multi-ethnic Bosnia. The act ignited the country's fratricidal 1992-95 war, which claimed 100,000 lives.

After the war, Republika Srpska became a semi-autonomous region of Bosnia. Non-Serbs who returned to their homes there view the holiday as a celebration of the expulsions they suffered.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for a free 30 day free trial of unlimited digital access.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

Bosnia's constitutional court banned the holiday in 2015, but Bosnian Serbs have refused to accept the ruling.

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

  • Watch as this pilot proposes to a flight attendant during take off

    On a Sky West Airlines flight to Oklahoma City a pilot proposes to one of the flight attendants. (Video by Lauren Michele Gibbs)

Watch as this pilot proposes to a flight attendant during take off

Watch as this pilot proposes to a flight attendant during take off 1:29

Watch as this pilot proposes to a flight attendant during take off
Eight cheetah cubs born at the St. Louis Zoo 1:37

Eight cheetah cubs born at the St. Louis Zoo
Body cam video shows squirrel lunging at police officer 0:43

Body cam video shows squirrel lunging at police officer

View More Video