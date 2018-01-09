FILE - In this Dec. 6, 2016, file photo, Richard Spencer speaks at the Texas A&M University campus in College Station, Texas. Spencer's campus tour organizer is suing the University of Cincinnati's president, saying the school wouldn't rent space for Spencer to speak on campus unless a nearly $11,000 security fee was paid. An attorney for Spencer and the organizer says requiring such payment because a speaker is controversial or prompts hostile reaction is discriminatory and unconstitutional.
FILE - In this Dec. 6, 2016, file photo, Richard Spencer speaks at the Texas A&M University campus in College Station, Texas. Spencer's campus tour organizer is suing the University of Cincinnati's president, saying the school wouldn't rent space for Spencer to speak on campus unless a nearly $11,000 security fee was paid. An attorney for Spencer and the organizer says requiring such payment because a speaker is controversial or prompts hostile reaction is discriminatory and unconstitutional. David J. Phillip, File AP Photo
FILE - In this Dec. 6, 2016, file photo, Richard Spencer speaks at the Texas A&M University campus in College Station, Texas. Spencer's campus tour organizer is suing the University of Cincinnati's president, saying the school wouldn't rent space for Spencer to speak on campus unless a nearly $11,000 security fee was paid. An attorney for Spencer and the organizer says requiring such payment because a speaker is controversial or prompts hostile reaction is discriminatory and unconstitutional. David J. Phillip, File AP Photo

Nation & World

Campus sued over security cost for white nationalist's visit

By DAN SEWELL and KANTELE FRANKO Associated Press

January 09, 2018 07:52 AM

UPDATED 1 MINUTE AGO

CINCINNATI

White nationalist Richard Spencer's campus tour organizer is suing the University of Cincinnati's president, saying the school wouldn't rent space for Spencer to speak on campus unless a nearly $11,000 security fee was paid.

An attorney for Spencer and tour organizer Cameron Padgett said requiring such payment because a speaker is controversial or prompts hostile reaction is discriminatory and unconstitutional. The federal lawsuit filed Monday seeks $2 million in damages for allegedly violating free speech rights, attorney fees, and an order requiring the school to rent the space for a "reasonable fee."

It names UC President Neville Pinto as the defendant. The school didn't immediately respond Tuesday to a message seeking comment.

The university announced in October that it would allow Spencer to speak. At the time, UC's board of trustees condemned hate, but cited the fundamental right to free speech at a public university.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for a free 30 day free trial of unlimited digital access.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

Attorney Kyle Bristow announced later that the visit was planned for March 14, during spring break, but UC had said there was no contract yet.

Authorities estimated security costs at $600,000 for Spencer's Oct. 19 appearance at the University of Florida, where counter-protesters far outnumbered Spencer supporters and booed him off stage. Spencer was a scheduled speaker at a "Unite the Right" rally in Charlottesville, Virginia, last August that led to deadly violence when a man struck and killed a protester with his car.

The lawsuit blames "violent left-of-center political terrorists" for such high security costs for appearances by right-wing speakers.

"If security costs could be passed on ... by universities to event organizers who espouse politically right-of-center political ideas, then such would result in de facto censorship insofar as fewer — or no — right-of-center political events could occur on American college campuses due to the massive security costs," the lawsuit contends.

Spencer uses the term "alt-right" to describe a mix of racism, white nationalism and anti-immigration views.

Bristow has lawsuits pending against several other schools, including Ohio State University, for not allowing Spencer to speak.

___

Franko reported from Columbus, Ohio.

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

  • Watch as this pilot proposes to a flight attendant during take off

    On a Sky West Airlines flight to Oklahoma City a pilot proposes to one of the flight attendants. (Video by Lauren Michele Gibbs)

Watch as this pilot proposes to a flight attendant during take off

Watch as this pilot proposes to a flight attendant during take off 1:29

Watch as this pilot proposes to a flight attendant during take off
Eight cheetah cubs born at the St. Louis Zoo 1:37

Eight cheetah cubs born at the St. Louis Zoo
Body cam video shows squirrel lunging at police officer 0:43

Body cam video shows squirrel lunging at police officer

View More Video