Gays marry in midnight wedding ceremonies across Australia

In this photo provided by Rodney Croome, Lainey Carmichael, left, Roz Kitschke, right, and celebrant Jason Betts pose as they show Lainey and Roz's marriage certificate at their home in Franklin, south of Hobart, Australia Tuesday, Jan. 9, 2018. Same-sex couples married in midnight ceremonies across Australia on Tuesday after the last legal impediment to gay marriage expired. Rodney Croome via AP)