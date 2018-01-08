South Sudan accuses ex-military chief of joining opposition

Nation & World

JUBA, South Sudan

South Sudan's government is accusing former military chief of staff Paul Malong of ordering opposition fighters to attack government positions across the country.

Government spokesman Ateny Wek Ateny on Monday pointed to audio tapes leaked on social media, alleging that Malong was heard giving orders for fighting that included clashes outside the capital, Juba, last week that violated a cease-fire.

The tapes could not be independently verified. Malong's wife, Lucy Ayak Malek, denies it was her husband speaking.

Malong had been one of President Salva Kiir's closest allies before he was fired in May and put under house arrest. In November he was granted permission to leave the country on medical grounds.

South Sudan's civil war has killed tens of thousands. The Dec. 24 cease-fire has seen multiple violations.

