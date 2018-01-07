Nation & World

FBI: Drones spotted in sky before title game despite ban

The Associated Press

January 07, 2018 02:04 PM

UPDATED 6 HOURS 58 MINUTES AGO

ATLANTA

The FBI says it has spotted drones in restricted air space surrounding the Atlanta stadium where college football's title game will be held, despite a temporary ban.

FBI spokesman Kevin Rowson said Sunday that flying drones or aircraft in the area of Mercedes-Benz stadium and the nearby entertainment venues is a violation of federal law.

The University of Georgia faces the University of Alabama Monday night in the College Football Playoff Championship game. The Federal Aviation Administration has banned drones and aircraft from Saturday through the championship game Monday night.

Despite the ban, Rowson said drones were spotted in the restricted area Saturday, and he warned that violators would be prosecuted.

Sunday's statement didn't specify exactly where the drones were spotted Saturday — or who was flying them.

