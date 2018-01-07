Water fight between Florida, Georgia lands at Supreme Court

FILE - In this Aug. 13, 2013, file photo, Rep. Steve Southerland, R-Fla. and Sen. Marco Rubio listen to Florida Gov. Rick Scott announce a lawsuit against the state of Georgia, while touring Apalachicola, Fla. Florida is hoping the Supreme Court will come to the rescue of this slice of northwestern Florida, which the state says has been devastated by greedy water users in Georgia. The high court hears argument Monday, Jan. 8, 2018, in the long-running water war between the neighboring states. Phil Sears, File AP Photo