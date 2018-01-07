Macron leads tribute 3 years after Charlie Hebdo attacks

French President Emmanuel Macron, center and Paris mayor Anne Hidalgo observe a minute of silence outside the satirical newspaper Charlie Hebdo former office, to mark the third anniversary of the attack, in Paris, Sunday, Jan. 7, 2018. Macron paid respects to the 17 people killed when Islamic extremists attacked satirical newspaper Charlie Hebdo and a kosher supermarket three years ago, in the first of several attacks to rock France. Christophe Ena, Pool AP Photo