French President Emmanuel Macron, center and Paris mayor Anne Hidalgo observe a minute of silence outside the satirical newspaper Charlie Hebdo former office, to mark the third anniversary of the attack, in Paris, Sunday, Jan. 7, 2018. Macron paid respects to the 17 people killed when Islamic extremists attacked satirical newspaper Charlie Hebdo and a kosher supermarket three years ago, in the first of several attacks to rock France. Christophe Ena, Pool AP Photo

Nation & World

Macron leads tribute 3 years after Charlie Hebdo attacks

The Associated Press

January 07, 2018 06:48 AM

PARIS

French President Emmanuel Macron has paid respects to the 17 people killed when Islamic extremists attacked satirical newspaper Charlie Hebdo and a kosher supermarket three years ago, in the first of several attacks to rock France.

Along with Paris Mayor Anne Hidalgo, Charlie Hebdo's chief editor and cartoonist Laurent Sourisseau and others, Macron laid wreaths and observed moments of silence on Sunday outside the former premises of the weekly newspaper and the Hyper Cacher supermarket in Paris.

On Jan. 7, 2015, brothers Cherif and Said Kouachi killed 11 people at Charlie Hebdo's office and a policeman in a nearby street. The following days, their associate Amedy Coulibaly killed a policewoman outside Paris and four people during a hostage-taking at the supermarket. The three attackers were killed in shootouts with police.

