UK's May plans Cabinet changes as Brexit enters new phase

FILE - In this file photo dated Wednesday, Dec. 20, 2017, Britain's Prime Minister Theresa May leaves 10 Downing Street to attend at Parliament in London. Prime Minister May is reported Sunday Jan. 7, 2018, to have said she will re-jig the government ranks "soon," with the reshuffle of her Cabinet ahead of a crucial new phase in Brexit negotiations. Kirsty Wigglesworth, FILE AP Photo